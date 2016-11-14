Nov 13 Nokia Corp :

* Nokia - project part of modernization of line connecting Wonju, Gangneung in preparation for Korea hosting major international sporting event in 2018

* Nokia to provide Korea rail network authority with world's first LTE-R network to support high-speed railway operations

* Nokia - KRNA to deploy LTE-R technology for modernization of communications network supporting mission-critical services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: