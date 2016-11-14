BRIEF-Impedimed Ltd to commence full commercial launch of l- dex in oncology in U.S.
* Poised to commence full commercial launch of l-dex in oncology in U.S.
Nov 13 Nokia Corp :
* Nokia - project part of modernization of line connecting Wonju, Gangneung in preparation for Korea hosting major international sporting event in 2018
* Nokia to provide Korea rail network authority with world's first LTE-R network to support high-speed railway operations
* Nokia - KRNA to deploy LTE-R technology for modernization of communications network supporting mission-critical services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, Nov 14 China's Anhui Xinke New Materials said it has acquired an 80 percent stake in Midnight Investments, owner of Hollywood production studio Voltage Pictures, for 2.39 billion yuan ($350.71 million).
SYDNEY, Nov 14 The U.S. dollar touched a nine-month peak in Asia on Monday as the risk of faster inflation at home and greater bond issuance kept Treasury yields elevated, a painful mix for assets in many emerging market countries.