Nov 14 (Reuters) - Alteo Ltd :

* Quarter ended Sept 2016 profit before taxation of 721.5 million rupees versus 383.6 million rupees year ago

* Qtrly turnover of 2.64 billion rupees versus 1.99 billion rupees year ago

* Says results for energy operations are expected to be negatively impacted in second half of financial year Source: bit.ly/2fQaLoz Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)