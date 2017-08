Nov 14 (Reuters) - Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd :

* Sees headline earnings per share (HEPS) for year ending Sept. 25 between 67 pct - 72 pct higher at 129.3-133.1 cents

* Sees FY normalised diluted HEPS between 48 pct - 53 pct igher Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)