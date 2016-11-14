FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vodacom says HEPS for six months to Sept.30 flat at 440 cents
November 14, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vodacom says HEPS for six months to Sept.30 flat at 440 cents

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Vodacom Group Limited :

* For six months to Sept.30, headline earnings per share (heps) flat at 440 cents per share

* Group delivered solid service revenue growth of 5.3 pct, led by a 2.3 million increase in active customers since march 2016, mostly in south africa.

* For six months to sept.30, group service revenue up 5.3 pct (4.5 pct*) and group revenue up 4.1 pct (3.5 pct*)

* For six months to sept.30, group data revenue up 18.7 pct, supported by strong network investment

* For six months to sept.30, group ebitda grew 4.1 pct (5.6 pct*) to r15 278 million with margins flat at 38.1 pct

* Negatively impacted by a tax adjustment in tanzania and foreign currency impacts. Excluding these and prior year loss from associate, heps grew 3.5 pct

* Interim dividend per share of 395 cents

* For six months to sept.30, international operations’ service revenue grew 5.4 pct (2.3 pct*); impacted by customer registration processe

* We maintain our targets of low to mid single-digit group service revenue growth, mid to high single-digit group ebitda growth

* Maintain group capital expenditure of 12-14 pct of group revenue in medium term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

