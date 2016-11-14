FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Neuron Bio to launch offer to delist Neol Biosolutions
November 14, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Neuron Bio to launch offer to delist Neol Biosolutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Neuron Bio SA :

* To launch an offer to buy 100 percent of Neol Biosolutions

* Says listing of Neol did not fulfill objectives that Neuron expected

* Values Neol at over 30 million euros ($32.41 million), three times above its current market capitalization

* To launch an offer for 30.221 percent of Neol's shares that is doesn't own, to offer 5 shares of Neuron Bio per each 4 shares of Neol

* Plans to restructure its business, Neol will become a private company again

Source text: bit.ly/2g5PrwR

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9256 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

