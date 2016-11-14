FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Johnston Press in talks with Iliffe Media to sell certain titles
#Publishing
November 14, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Johnston Press in talks with Iliffe Media to sell certain titles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc

* Confirms it is in late stage discussions with Iliffe Media surrounding potential disposal of certain titles

* As part of its portfolio review, a number of brands had been identified that were not part of its long-term future

* A process has been initiated to explore potential sale of these assets to identified parties

* Disposal process is ongoing and a further announcement will be made when appropriate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
