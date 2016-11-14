BRIEF-Johnston Press in talks with Iliffe Media to sell certain titles

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc

* Confirms it is in late stage discussions with Iliffe Media surrounding potential disposal of certain titles

* As part of its portfolio review, a number of brands had been identified that were not part of its long-term future

* A process has been initiated to explore potential sale of these assets to identified parties

* Disposal process is ongoing and a further announcement will be made when appropriate