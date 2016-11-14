FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 14, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-William Hill sees FY oper profit at top end of 260-280 mln stg guidance range

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - William Hill Plc :

* William hill Plc Trading Statement

* Continue to expect full-year operating profit 1 to be at top end of previous £260-280m guidance, subject to normalised gross win margins in rest of year

* H2 focused on improvements to gaming, UX and marketing

* Positive performance continuing in international markets with double-digit wagering and net revenue growth in h2 to date in Australia, US and Italy And Spain

* Opportunities for c£30m of group operating efficiencies identified for delivery in 2017

* Gross win margin was slightly higher than normal at 8.4 pct, benefiting from favourable football results

* Our performance in Australia continues to improve.

* Our US business continues to perform strongly. In local currency terms in h2 to date, amounts wagered was up 10 pct and net revenue was up 52 pct

* Online has returned to growth with UK Sportsbook amounts wagered +4 pct in h2 following mobile sportsbook enhancements in q2

* We have seen early signs of improved performance: Sportsbook net revenue in h2 to date was up 11 pct, with amounts wagered up 6 pct

* Gaming net revenue was 2 pct lower, an improvement from 6 pct decline seen in h1 while changes to enhance our gaming experience are ongoing

* Average revenue per user is 16 pct higher in h2 to date and average wagering per sportsbook active is up 17 pct

* In retail, total net revenue was flat in h2 to date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

