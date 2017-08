Nov 14 (Reuters) - P.O.L.I.C.Y Ltd :

* 9-months ended Sept 2016 group profit before taxation of 21 million rupees versus 14.7 million rupees year ago

* 9-month group income of 31.5 million rupees versus 25.8 million rupees year ago

* Says that it remain confident that POLICY'S top holdings will continue to outperform the market over the long-term Source: bit.ly/2g9giac