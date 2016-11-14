FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Gold Fields confirms Kirkland rejects C$1.44 bln offer
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Gold Fields confirms Kirkland rejects C$1.44 bln offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Gold Fields Ltd :

* Gold Fields comments on news reports regarding acquisition proposals made to Kirkland Lake

* Notes recent press reports regarding proposals made jointly by it and Silver Standard Resources Inc to acquire all of outstanding shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Inc

* Confirms that its subsidiary has made three successive non-binding proposals jointly with Silver Standard to Kirkland Lake to acquire all of Kirkland Lake

* Its most recent proposal is valued at C$1.44 billion ($1.07 billion) in aggregate

* Confirms that Kirkland Lake board advised that it would not be engaging in any talks with Gold Fields or Silver Standard or providing due diligence access Source text for Eikon: For full story, click on: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.