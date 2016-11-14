Siemens to buy Mentor Graphics in $4.5 billion deal
FRANKFURT, Nov 14 Siemens has agreed to buy Mentor Graphics for $37.25 per share in cash, valuing the U.S. software group at $4.5 billion.
Nov 14 Gold Fields Ltd :
* Gold Fields comments on news reports regarding acquisition proposals made to Kirkland Lake
* Notes recent press reports regarding proposals made jointly by it and Silver Standard Resources Inc to acquire all of outstanding shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Inc
* Confirms that its subsidiary has made three successive non-binding proposals jointly with Silver Standard to Kirkland Lake to acquire all of Kirkland Lake
* Its most recent proposal is valued at C$1.44 billion ($1.07 billion) in aggregate
* Confirms that Kirkland Lake board advised that it would not be engaging in any talks with Gold Fields or Silver Standard or providing due diligence access Source text for Eikon: For full story, click on: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
BUDAPEST, Nov 14 Richter received a positive opinion from European regulators recommending that its generic osteoporosis drug Terrosa be granted marketing authorisation, the Hungarian drug maker said in a statement on Monday.
