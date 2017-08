Nov 14 (Reuters) - Camurus AB :

* Braeburn Pharmaceuticals and Camurus announce positive top-line phase 3 results for long-acting buprenorphine for treatment of opioid addiction

* CAM2038 met both FDA and EMA primary endpoints of non-inferiority (p<0.001)

* CAM2038 demonstrated statistical superiority for key secondary endpoint (p=0.004)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)