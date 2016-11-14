FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 14, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Adler Real Estate 9-mth FFO I up at 18.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Adler Real Estate AG :

* FFO I, which cover property letting business, nearly doubled from 9.9 million euros in first nine months of previous year to 18.6 million euros in 2016

* Will meet current year forecast and even exceed it for LTV ratio

* 9Mths FFO II, which also include funds generated in trading business which for adler represents an ongoing activity and not a one off occurrence, at 45.2 million euros in 2016, up 17.7 percent

* 9Mth consolidated net profit 98.6 million euros versus 59.7 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

