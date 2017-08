Nov 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian Property ASA :

* Has sold own bonds for 97 million Norwegian crowns ($11.50 million) of bond loan with ISIN No 0010768195 at 101 crowns and with settlement on Nov. 14

* Company has divested full amount of its own holding in this bond loan