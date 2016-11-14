FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delticom 9-month gross profit amounted to 104 mln euros
November 14, 2016 / 8:05 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Delticom 9-month gross profit amounted to 104 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Delticom AG :

* During first nine months Delticom Group achieved revenues of 393 million euros ($424.05 million), an increase of 11 percent compared with the previous year (9 months 2015: 354 million euros)

* 9-month gross profit amounted to 104 million euros in (9 months 2015: 97 million euros, + 7 percent)

* Due to marketing expenses incurred in advance and price effects, EBITDA for the first nine months of 2016 was lower than in the corresponding 2015 period

* Despite the year-on-year delayed start to the winter tyres business, continues to expect to reach consolidated revenues of between 620 million - 630 million euros and group EBITDA of 16 million euros in the current FY Source text - bit.ly/2g63rq9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9268 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

