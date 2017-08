Nov 14 (Reuters) - C Quadrat Investment AG :

* As of Sept. 30, 2016, assets under management reached an annual high of about 5.7 billion euros ($6.16 billion) and were thus only slightly short of historic all-time high

* In Q3 of 2016, C-Quadrat Investment realized total revenues of 32.0 million euros and a net profit for period of 2.2 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9260 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)