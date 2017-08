Nov 14 (Reuters) - China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd :

* Gross premium income for the period from 1 January 2016 to 31 october 2016 for Taiping General Insurance Co RMB14.88 billion versus RMB13 billion

* Jan-Oct premium income for Taiping Life Insurance Company limited RMB 82.40 billion

* Jan-Oct gross premium income for Taiping Pension Company Limited RMB 3.33 billion versus RMB 2.67 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2g6J4t3) Further company coverage: