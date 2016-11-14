FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Infosys revamps council of Europe human resource system
November 14, 2016 / 10:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Infosys revamps council of Europe human resource system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd

* Infosys Ltd says Infosys revamps council of Europe human resource system Source text - Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a leader in consulting, technology, and next-generation services, today announced the deployment of an upgraded human resource management and payroll system for the Council of Europe. The rollout is part of a 10 year on-going partnership, with Infosys managing and customizing the complex HR system for the Strasbourg based leading international human rights organisation. Infosys will also support the new system for the next three years. Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
