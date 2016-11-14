FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Hisense Kelon Electrical says its unit subscribed for multiple wealth management products
November 14, 2016 / 8:50 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Hisense Kelon Electrical says its unit subscribed for multiple wealth management products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd -

* Air-conditioner marketing company entered into eighth wealth management agreement and ninth wealth management agreement

* Agreement to subscribe for eighth wealth management product & ninth wealth management product for rmb60 million and rmb100 million

* On 14 november 2016, Air-Conditioner Marketing Company entered into tenth wealth management agreement

* Subscription amount for tenth wealth management agreement rmb40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

