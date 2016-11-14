FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Golden Agri-Resources says upstream projected 2016 capex us$70 million
PicturesReuters TV
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 14, 2016 / 9:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Golden Agri-Resources says upstream projected 2016 capex us$70 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Golden Agri-resources Ltd

* "We expect cpo price to remain supported by lower production due to el nino and implementation of indonesia biodiesel mandate"

* Upstream projected 2016 capex us$70 million

* Projected 2016 capex us$110 million for downstream

* "GAR remains confident with robust demand growth for palm oil in long term"

* "GAR is evaluating strategic alternatives and business model adjustment for china oilseed business" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

