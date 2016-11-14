BRIEF-Catena Q3 profit from property management up at SEK 91.0 million

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Catena AB :

* Q3 rental income 208.9 million Swedish crowns ($22.86 million) versus 117.5 million crowns year ago

* Q3 profit from property management 91.0 million crowns versus 78.5 million crowns year ago

* Says is confident will exceed today's operating margin of property portfolio of 72 pct and return to previous level (prior to acquisition of Tribona portfolio operating margin was 76 pct) Source text: bit.ly/2g9ASYe Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1369 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)