9 months ago
BRIEF-C C Land says CC Sichuan Entered Into Second Disposal Agreement
November 14, 2016 / 10:30 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-C C Land says CC Sichuan Entered Into Second Disposal Agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - C C Land Holdings Ltd

* Cc Sichuan entered into second disposal agreement for second disposal and repayment to cc sichuan of loan due from and owing by xian zhongyu to cc sichuan

* Second disposal agreement for consideration of rmb210.5 million

* Expects to record a gain on disposals of about hk$115.1 million being excess of total consideration for first and second disposal

* Marvel leader entered into first disposal agreement for first disposal at an aggregate consideration of rmb344.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

