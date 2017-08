Nov 14 (Reuters) - DVB Bank SE :

* 9-month net interest income rose to 168.4 million euros ($181.23 million) (previous year: 151.6 million euros)

* Posted a consolidated net loss before taxes of 27.3 million euros for first nine months of 2016 (previous year: net income of 92.2 million euros)

* 9-month net fee and commission income was up 3.8 pct, from 76.9 million to 79.8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9292 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)