9 months ago
BRIEF-Neurosearch to pay a fine of DKK 5 million
November 14, 2016 / 11:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Neurosearch to pay a fine of DKK 5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Neurosearch A/S :

* The Danish Supreme Court today upheld Eastern High Court's decision according to which the company had been found guilty of market manipulation

* Company was ordered to pay a fine of 5 million Danish crowns ($725,000)

* Chairman says "with this ruling, company will work with a view to rapidly decide future of company"

* Judgment does not affect company's expectations for annual results in 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9129 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
