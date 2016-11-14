BRIEF-Verso says it plans to organize its business into two units

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Verso Corp :

* Verso Corp - announced three strategic initiatives

* Verso Corp - plans to organize its business into two strategic business units - graphic paper and specialty paper

* Verso Corp - plans to consolidate its corporate offices in Memphis, Tennessee, And Miamisburg, Ohio, into a single headquarters

* Verso Corp - plans to "improve delivery of its support services" with objective of reducing overhead expenses by at least 10 percent on an annual basis

* Verso Corp - graphic paper business unit will be led by Michael A. Weinhold, and its specialty paper business unit will be led by Jason J. Handel