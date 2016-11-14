FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 14, 2016 / 11:21 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics raises revenue growth outlook for 2017-2020

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc :

* Quest Diagnostics Inc says reiterated its expectations for 2016 results

* Quest Diagnostics Inc says board of directors had increased its quarterly dividend to $0.45 per share from $0.40 per share

* Quest Diagnostics Inc says raised its outlook for revenue growth for period 2017-2020; revenue growth is expected to be 3% to 5%

* Quest Diagnostics Inc says reaffirming outlook for 2016

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.10, revenue view $7.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quest Diagnostics Inc says plans to expand its retail presence in Safeway stores to more than 50 by end of 2016, 200 by end of 2017

* Quest Diagnostics Inc says reaffirmed its invigorate target of $1.3 billion run rate cost savings by end of 2017

* Quest Diagnostics Inc says estimated run rate savings exiting 2016, greater than $1.1 billion

* Quest Diagnostics Inc says earnings for 2017 - 2020 are expected to grow faster than revenues in mid-to-high single digit range Source text: (bit.ly/2g6Qw7i) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
