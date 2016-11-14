FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-New Europe Property says distributable EPS for 9-mnths to Sept.30 up 10.7 pct
November 14, 2016 / 11:26 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-New Europe Property says distributable EPS for 9-mnths to Sept.30 up 10.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - New Europe Property Investments Plc :

* Unaudited condensed consolidated financial results for the nine months ended Sept. 30 2016

* 29.28 euro cents in distributable earnings per share for first nine months of 2016

* This represents 10.7 pct increase compared to 26.45 euro cents recurring distributable earnings reported for first nine months of 2015

* Distributable earnings per share for 2016 projected to be about 15 pct higher compared to recurring distributable earnings for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

