BRIEF-Pier 1 Imports sent a letter to Alden Global Opportunities Master Fund

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Pier 1 Imports Inc

* Pier 1 Imports says exemption would have permitted Alden to acquire beneficial ownership of up to 15 pct of outstanding shares of Co's common stock

* Pier 1 Imports board would be willing to reconsider Alden's request, should it choose to renew it, in 2017 after holiday selling season has come to close

* Pier 1 Imports says on November 4, 2016, Co sent a letter to Alden Global Opportunities Master Fund

* Pier 1 Imports says on November 4, 2016, Co sent a letter to Alden Global Opportunities Master Fund

* Pier 1 Imports, in the letter, formally denied Alden's request, at this time, for an exemption under Co's shareholder rights protection agreement