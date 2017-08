Nov 14 (Reuters) - Prometic Life Sciences Inc :

* Prometic Life Sciences - PBI-4050 shown to reduce pulmonary hypertension and lung remodeling and to improve right ventricular function in heart failure

* Prometic Life Sciences - PBI-4050 did not adversely affect healing of left ventricle, observed some improvement in left ventricular function