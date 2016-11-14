FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Gl management and its affiliates submit proposal to board of Sciclone Pharmaceuticals
November 14, 2016 / 12:05 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Gl management and its affiliates submit proposal to board of Sciclone Pharmaceuticals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Gl Management And Its Affiliates submit proposal to board of Sciclone Pharmaceuticals Inc to buyout the Co at $11.18 per share in cash

* Gl management and affiliates - consortium intends to finance acquisition through combination of debt and equity financing

* Gl partners capital management and affiliates own 9.3 percent stake in sciclone pharmaceuticals - sec filing

* Gl management and its affiliates say it is part of consortium that includes abg management limited and its affiliates making a bid for sciclone pharma

* Gl management and affiliates-consortium indicated in proposal that prepared to expeditiously negotiate, finalize terms of acquisition in definitive agreements Source text bit.ly/2fQTRpY company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
