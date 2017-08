Nov 14 (Reuters) - Poligrafici Editoriale SpA :

* Reports 9-month net revenue 110.6 million euros ($119.18 million) versus 119.8 million euros a year ago

* 9-month net loss 1.2 million euros versus loss 2.2 million euros a year ago

* Sees to confirm in FY 2016 improvements already made and to reach break even Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9280 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)