BRIEF-Unilife says investigation identifies no material financial loss

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Unilife Corp :
* Unilife - on May 8, co announced investigation into violations of policies, procedures, possible violations of laws, regulations by former CEO Alan Shortall
* Unilife - board established a special committee to oversee the investigation
* Unilife - has engaged a financial advisory firm to assist with fundraising efforts
* Unilife - independent counsel conducted the investigation with the assistance of an advisory firm with forensic accounting expertise
* Unilife - the investigation was completed on October 7, 2016 and no material financial loss was identified
* Unilife - expects to generate cash receipts from wearable injector customers during fiscal year 2017
* Unilife - company continues to have business development discussions with current and prospective wearable injector customers