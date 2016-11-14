BRIEF-Versar says in negotiations with Bank of America regarding resolution of defaults

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Versar Inc :

* Versar Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing

* Versar Inc - currently in default under certain covenants of current credit facility operating under forbearance agreement with Bank Of America, N.A.

* Versar Inc - company is also in discussions with other lenders regarding establishment of new, replacement credit facility

* Versar Inc - company is in negotiations with Bank of America regarding resolution of defaults

* Versar - will not be in position to prepare its form 10-Q until it can amend existing credit facility or obtain new adequate credit facility

* Versar Inc - expects to file the form 10-Q with the commission upon resolution of such financing issues

* Versar- Until co amends existing credit facility or obtains new adequate credit facility, remains substantial doubt relative to co's ability to continue as going concern