BRIEF-Bristow enters into new $200 mln seven-year equipment financings

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bristow Group Inc -

* Upon funding, credit facilities will have seven-year terms with balloon payments at maturity

* Credit facilities obligations will be secured by SAR helicopters

* Bristow group enters into new $200 million seven-year equipment financings

* Proceeds from financings will be used to finance eight search and rescue helicopters utilized for contract with U.K. Dot

* Credit facilities are expected to fund no later than Q1 of calendar year 2017 and are subject to both U.K. and U.S. Governmental approvals