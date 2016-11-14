BRIEF-Movie Studio announces 5 year distribution partnership for territory of China

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Movie Studio Inc

* Agreement is for an initial term of 5 years beginning on January 1st, 2017 until December 31st, 2021

* Agreement is result of negotiations between cinema arts/artedis,wing sight international media,Gordon Scott Venters President & Co.

* Per agreement, Co intends to release four films to Wing Sight International Media for distribution throughout Peoples Republic of China

* Movie Studio announces 5 year distribution partnership for territory of China