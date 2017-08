Nov 14 (Reuters) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sees 2016 net product sales in range of $205 million to $210 million

* Supernus Pharma - taking into consideration anticipated effects of restatement for FY , operating income would range from $46 million to $51 million

* Supernus Pharmaceuticals - excluding anticipated effect of restatement, FY operating income would range from $42 million to $47 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: