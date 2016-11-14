BRIEF-Ventas reports agreements with Kindred Healthcare to facilitate Kindred's exit from the skilled nursing segment

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ventas Inc :

* Ventas Inc - Kindred expected to purchase 36 ventas skilled nursing facilities for $700 million

* Upon sale of SNFS, Ventas is expected to record a gain of over $600 million

* Ventas - Kindred to resell 36 purchased snfs as part of its exit from its entire snf business segment, which it expects to complete by year end 2017

* Ventas Inc - on or before April 30, 2018, all of Ventas-kindred assets will be consolidated into a single master lease between companies

* Ventas Inc - agreements with Kindred Healthcare to extend lease term to 2025 for all of Ventas’s long term acute care hospitals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: