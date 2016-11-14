BRIEF-Ratti 9-month group share pre-tax profit falls to EUR 2.2 mln

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ratti SpA :

* 9-month turnover 62.2 million euros ($67.00 million) versus 63.4 million euros a year ago

* 9-month pre-tax profit 2.3 million euros versus 3.0 million euros a year ago

* 9-month group share pre-tax profit 2.2 million euros versus 3.0 million euros a year ago

* Sees to confirm for FY 2016 a slight decline in sales and results year on year as registered in the first nine months of the year