Nov 14 (Reuters) - Immsi SpA :

* 9-month revenue 1.08 billion euros ($1.16 billion) versus 1.05 billion euros a year ago

* 9-month net profit 0.8 million euros versus 2.9 million euros a year ago

* Says decline in 9-month net profit is due to higher taxes

* Sees in FY 2016 growth in production value and marked improvement in operating results year on year