BRIEF-Tree House Education and Accessories CFO Sanjay Shah resigns

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Tree House Education and Accessories Ltd

* Tree House Education and Accessories Ltd says acceptance of resignation of Sanjay Shah, chief financial officer w.e.f. October 14, 2016. Source text - Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 14, 2016, has considered and approved the following: 1. Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer w.e.f. October 21, 2016. 2. Acceptance of resignation of Mr. Sanjay Shah, Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. October 14, 2016. Further company coverage: