FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Tree House Education and Accessories CFO Sanjay Shah resigns
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 14, 2016 / 12:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Tree House Education and Accessories CFO Sanjay Shah resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Tree House Education and Accessories Ltd

* Tree House Education and Accessories Ltd says acceptance of resignation of Sanjay Shah, chief financial officer w.e.f. October 14, 2016. Source text - Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 14, 2016, has considered and approved the following: 1. Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer w.e.f. October 21, 2016. 2. Acceptance of resignation of Mr. Sanjay Shah, Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. October 14, 2016. Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.