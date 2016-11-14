FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Celldex says presents data on new product candidate, CDX-1140
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2016 / 1:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Celldex says presents data on new product candidate, CDX-1140

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Celldex Therapeutics Inc

* Presented data on product candidate cdx-1140, a fully human antibody targeted to cd40 that has demonstrated potent agonist activity

* Is currently performing manufacturing and ind-enabling studies to support phase 1 dose-escalation studies

* Celldex presents data on new product candidate, cdx-1140, a novel cd40 agonist antibody

* Celldex therapeutics inc - cdx-1140 is expected to be ready to enter clinical studies in 2017

* Celldex therapeutics - cdx-1140 demonstrates direct anti-tumor activity in immune-deficient mice challenged with human lymphomas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.