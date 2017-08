Nov 14 (Reuters) - Frank's International Nv

* Says Douglas Stephens appointed ceo and president

* Frank's International NV - Douglas Stephens succeeding Gary P. Luquette, effective November 15, 2016 - SEC filing

* Frank's International - Luquette will remain an employee and serve as a special advisor to co through December 31, 2016