Nov 14 (Reuters) - Soap & Allied Industries Ltd :

* Qtrly profit before tax 4.3 million rupees versus loss of 5.5 million rupees; qtrly turnover 141.6 million rupees versus 133.8 million rupees

* Final dividend of 1 rupee per share for year ending dec 31, 2016 has been declared Source text : (bit.ly/2fqJ0lY, bit.ly/2fqK49A) Further company coverage: