Nov 14 (Reuters) - Broendbyernes If Fodbold A/S :

* Says new share issue announced on Oct. 24 generated proceeds totaling 100 million Danish crowns ($14.49 million)

* Investors subscribed for about 181.8 million shares out of 255.1 million shares offered