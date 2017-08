Nov 14 (Reuters) - MCB Group Ltd :

* Quarter ended Sept 2016 profit before tax of 2.05 billion rupees versus 1.89 billion rupees year ago

* Qtrly net interest income of 2.33 billion rupees versus 2.23 billion rupees year ago

* Says results for semester to Dec. 2016 are projected to improve on last year Source: bit.ly/2f8yzjP Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)