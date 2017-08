Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hcp Inc :

* HCP Inc - also intends to elect Justin Hutchens, HCP's current chief investment officer, as president

* HCP Inc - intends to elect Tom Herzog, HCP's current chief financial officer, as chief executive officer and a member of board

* HCP Inc - both elections are anticipated to be made effective January 1, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: