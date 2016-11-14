BRIEF-VIQ Solutions says appoints Joseph Quarin to its board
* VIQ Solutions strengthens board of directors with appointment of former S&P/TSX top 100 CEO Joseph D. Quarin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 14 Hcp Inc :
* HCP Inc - also intends to elect Justin Hutchens, HCP's current chief investment officer, as president
* HCP Inc - intends to elect Tom Herzog, HCP's current chief financial officer, as chief executive officer and a member of board
* HCP Inc - both elections are anticipated to be made effective January 1, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.08
* Opexa Therapeutics Inc reports qtrly option revenue $726,291 versus $726,291 last year