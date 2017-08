Nov 14 (Reuters) - Aemetis Inc

* Aemetis inc - revenues were $39.4 million for q3 of 2016, compared to $38.5 million for q3 of 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.21

* Aemetis inc - increase in qtrly revenue was primarily attributable to increases in ethanol and wet distiller's grain volumes Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fN3LX9) Further company coverage: