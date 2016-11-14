BRIEF-Marr 9-month net profit rises to 50.0 mln euros

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Marr SpA :

* 9-month net profit 50.0 million euros ($53.86 million) versus 48.9 million euros a year ago

* 9-month total revenue 1.20 billion euros versus 1.15 billion euros year ago

* Based on 9-month results, confirms to maintain for FY 2016 its levels of profitability

* Says it finalized in early November a binding agreement for the purchase, with expected closing date on Dec. 30, of a 100 percent stake in Speca Alimentari Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9283 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)