FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-A Schulman says expects to eliminate about 60 positions, mainly from middle management ranks
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2016 / 2:00 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-A Schulman says expects to eliminate about 60 positions, mainly from middle management ranks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - A Schulman Inc

* A schulman inc says on november 14 committed to reorganizing management and certain aspects of operating structure of its business segments

* A schulman inc says in total, company anticipates eliminating approximately 60 positions, mainly from its middle management ranks

* A schulman inc - anticipates a total annual pre-tax savings of approximately $5 million to $6 million will be realized from reorganization

* A schulman inc - committed to reorganizing management and certain aspects of operating structure of its business segments

* A schulman-over next several fiscal qtrs,sees pre-tax restructuring charges of $9 -$11 million for employee termination benefits,other costs to be paid in cash. Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fN3gfR) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.