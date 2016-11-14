FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Fitch says end of Home Affordable Modification Program (HAMP) reduces options for struggling U.S. homeowners
November 14, 2016

BRIEF-Fitch says end of Home Affordable Modification Program (HAMP) reduces options for struggling U.S. homeowners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) -

* Fitch-End of hamp comes against backdrop of improved economy, strong home price growth, which has reduced need for loan modifications in recent years

* Fitch-There are several implications to end of hamp as total no. Of loan modifications declines,non-hamp 'proprietary' modifications will be used more

* Fitch- there are several implications to end of hamp-modification decision timelines will shorten,which may lead to reduction in liquidation timelines

* Fitch - end of home affordable modification program (hamp) reduces options for struggling u.s. Homeowners Source text for Eikon:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

